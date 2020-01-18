$0.36 EPS Expected for KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) to report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for KEMET’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.39. KEMET posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KEMET will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KEMET.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. KEMET had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. KEMET’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEM. Stifel Nicolaus cut KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.20 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

KEMET stock remained flat at $$26.59 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 674,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,383. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05. KEMET has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in KEMET by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in KEMET by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 24,835 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in KEMET by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KEMET in the 3rd quarter valued at about $844,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KEMET in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,331,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

