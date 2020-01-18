$0.45 EPS Expected for Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. Green Plains Partners posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Green Plains Partners.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 53.01% and a negative return on equity of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $20.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.85 million.

GPP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 295,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 36,309 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Green Plains Partners by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 21,014 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Green Plains Partners by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Green Plains Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Green Plains Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPP traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,567. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66. Green Plains Partners has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $338.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

