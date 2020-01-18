$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) to post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.53. Cadence Design Systems reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $579.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $240,784.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 296,137 shares in the company, valued at $19,681,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $197,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,736 shares of company stock worth $22,490,816. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 113,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 771,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,524,000 after buying an additional 548,520 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,077,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.73. 1,772,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,143. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

