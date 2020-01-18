$0.66 EPS Expected for 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) will announce earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 51job’s earnings. 51job reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 51job will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 51job.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $138.36 million for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 28.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised 51job from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on 51job in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 51job in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 72.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in 51job by 23.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 51job by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 527,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 51job during the third quarter worth $253,000. 47.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOBS traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.67. 99,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.10 and a beta of 1.51. 51job has a 1-year low of $59.36 and a 1-year high of $97.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

