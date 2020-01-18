$0.95 EPS Expected for Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) will report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.01. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FBC shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

FBC stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.57. 242,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,189. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.27. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

In other news, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 6,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $219,356,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Dinello bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.31 per share, for a total transaction of $37,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

