0x (ZRX) Tops One Day Volume of $23.45 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. One 0x token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Koinex, WazirX and BitMart. Over the last week, 0x has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a total market cap of $147.70 million and $23.45 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.18 or 0.02785973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00201007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00134999 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,852,000 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0x Token Trading

0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Livecoin, IDEX, Crex24, BitBay, Koinex, Zebpay, Coinone, Bilaxy, Vebitcoin, FCoin, Kucoin, Gatecoin, Binance, OKEx, ZB.COM, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, Bithumb, Fatbtc, Bittrex, Iquant, Tokenomy, CoinTiger, ABCC, Huobi, OTCBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Mercatox, Hotbit, Bitbns, AirSwap, Liqui, Poloniex, HitBTC, BitMart, WazirX, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Gate.io, C2CX, DigiFinex, Radar Relay, Upbit and Independent Reserve. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

