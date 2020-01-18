$1.73 EPS Expected for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) will report $1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty analysts have provided estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE posted earnings per share of $4.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.91 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 11.14%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. UBS Group started coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura started coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 475.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $130.01. 1,935,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,701. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.80 and a 200 day moving average of $123.46. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

