$146.50 Million in Sales Expected for GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) will announce sales of $146.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.19 million. GP Strategies posted sales of $132.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year sales of $574.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $574.08 million to $574.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $605.82 million, with estimates ranging from $603.20 million to $608.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 1.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GPX shares. ValuEngine upgraded GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of GP Strategies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

In other GP Strategies news, insider Hoskins Philip 1,435,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 20.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 19.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.90. 44,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. GP Strategies has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $17.13.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

