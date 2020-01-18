$150.75 Million in Sales Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to announce $150.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.00 million. Photronics reported sales of $124.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $638.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $630.00 million to $647.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $700.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Photronics had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on shares of Photronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 30,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,155.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 15,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $178,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,673 shares of company stock worth $2,261,014. Corporate insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 28.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 22.9% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 433,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 80,789 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 57,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,066. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. Photronics has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

