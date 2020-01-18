15,216 Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $37.93.

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.