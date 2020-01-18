1,901 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,835,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,383 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,655,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,814,000 after purchasing an additional 91,517 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.35. 3,088,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,117,034. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $79.14 and a twelve month high of $85.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

