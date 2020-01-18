1irstcoin (FST) 24 Hour Volume Tops $103,078.00

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 18th. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $61.06 million and approximately $103,078.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One 1irstcoin token can currently be bought for $1.53 or 0.00017229 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,866,940 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

