$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) will report $2.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.04 billion and the lowest is $2.02 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $7.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIRI. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 target price on Sirius XM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.61.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 231,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $1,570,585.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 945,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,523,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $10,374,319.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,404,922 shares in the company, valued at $70,857,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,168,885 shares of company stock worth $21,820,069 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIRI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 14,070,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,387,457. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. Sirius XM has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

