$2.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will post $2.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $8.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 394.9% in the fourth quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 58,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 46,556 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 884,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,728,000 after buying an additional 109,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 50.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.02. 2,153,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 80.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.52. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $49.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

