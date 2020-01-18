$280,000.00 in Sales Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) will announce sales of $280,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $300,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $860,000.00 to $1.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.10 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million.

ALPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 52.9% during the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 185,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 64,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 67.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 81,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 10.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALPN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. 22,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,566. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $62.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

