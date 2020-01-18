$294.54 Million in Sales Expected for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) to post sales of $294.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $299.33 million and the lowest is $287.08 million. Brixmor Property Group posted sales of $297.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $292.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $160,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $66,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $608,970 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 50,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 22,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,307,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,888,000 after acquiring an additional 99,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $20.73. 2,551,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,728. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.62%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

