$35.67 Million in Sales Expected for TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) will report $35.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.41 million to $35.80 million. TechTarget reported sales of $31.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year sales of $133.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.48 million to $133.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $146.65 million, with estimates ranging from $144.16 million to $147.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 9.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTGT. BidaskClub lowered shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,500 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,196.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 40,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 417,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,461,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,493,309 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TechTarget stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 104,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,171. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $731.04 million, a PE ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

