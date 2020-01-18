3,750 Shares in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Purchased by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,750 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 15,025.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 605 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mackenzie Andrew 297,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.48. 1,921,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,219. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.97. BHP Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $90.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.89.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Investec cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

