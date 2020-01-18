391,323 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Bought by PGGM Investments

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

PGGM Investments bought a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 391,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,286,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,635 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 15,792.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,874 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 15,894.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 447,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,839,000 after purchasing an additional 444,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,398,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,355,000 after purchasing an additional 425,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Paychex by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,011,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,567,000 after purchasing an additional 348,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,102,894.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,296 shares of company stock valued at $6,955,834 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $88.24 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $88.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

