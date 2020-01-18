$398.30 Million in Sales Expected for Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) will report $398.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $376.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $420.30 million. Daseke reported sales of $447.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($4.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($3.97). The firm had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.86 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daseke presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Daseke by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,078,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Daseke by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after buying an additional 253,165 shares during the period. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daseke stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $3.48. 108,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The firm has a market cap of $224.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. Daseke has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

