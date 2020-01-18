4,377 Shares in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Bought by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

In related news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $91,626.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of YUMC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.85. 1,896,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Yum China Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $33.82 and a twelve month high of $50.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.94.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

