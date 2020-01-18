5,300 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Bought by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 478.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,413,000 after purchasing an additional 115,219 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,762,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 57,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,812,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,451. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.03 and a 52-week high of $110.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.1698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

