$7.01 Billion in Sales Expected for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) will report sales of $7.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.06 billion. US Foods reported sales of $6.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $26.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.97 billion to $26.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $29.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.44 billion to $29.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 184,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $7,244,447.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,825.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 2,198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 26,773 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE USFD traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $41.37. 714,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,815. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. US Foods has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.47.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

