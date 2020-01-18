$8.93 Million in Sales Expected for Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) will report $8.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cerecor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.50 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full year sales of $24.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.40 million to $36.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $22.80 million, with estimates ranging from $22.60 million to $23.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cerecor.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 million. Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 121.32% and a negative net margin of 113.66%.

CERC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cerecor in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Cerecor in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cerecor during the second quarter valued at $288,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cerecor by 47.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cerecor by 294.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42,885 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cerecor by 612.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,473 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cerecor during the third quarter valued at $305,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CERC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. Cerecor has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $7.65.

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

