8,464 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 60,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,184,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,994,075. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average of $41.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4399 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

