893 Shares in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 893 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 45,297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374,815 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 436,685 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 645,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 19,914 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.32.

TJX traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $62.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,382,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,851. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The stock has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average is $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

