$949.93 Million in Sales Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to announce sales of $949.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $937.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $956.00 million. KB Home reported sales of $811.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $5.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on KB Home from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,100 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,207,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 200,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $7,248,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,462,454.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 284,743 shares of company stock valued at $10,311,459. Insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 666.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,133,000 after buying an additional 2,505,382 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 804.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after buying an additional 431,512 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 68.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 929,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,609,000 after buying an additional 376,477 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $11,268,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth about $11,057,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KBH stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $36.81. 1,450,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,465. KB Home has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.62.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

