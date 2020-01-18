AAR (NYSE:AIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AIR. SunTrust Banks raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of AIR opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AAR has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $52.78.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.16 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAR will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $798,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,380,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $1,170,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,439,618.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,560. 8.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AAR by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AAR by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 427,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 21,228 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

