AAR (NYSE:AIR) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AIR. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded AAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of AIR opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AAR has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $52.78.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.16 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. AAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $798,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,380,792.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 9,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $444,014.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,075.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,560 in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 27.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 68.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

