ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered ABIOMED from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABIOMED presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $297.80.

Shares of ABMD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.28. 1,006,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,937. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.28. ABIOMED has a 52-week low of $155.02 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.99.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $204.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.45 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ABIOMED will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ABIOMED by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ABIOMED by 17,845.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,514,000 after buying an additional 196,657 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ABIOMED by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in ABIOMED by 453.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ABIOMED during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

