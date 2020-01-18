AceD (ACED) Trading Down 23.8% Over Last 7 Days

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 20.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 18th. One AceD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. AceD has a total market capitalization of $25,075.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AceD has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006185 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 129% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000641 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003810 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 10,198,059 coins and its circulating supply is 10,160,059 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

