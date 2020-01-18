Achain (ACT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $389,568.00

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last seven days, Achain has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Bitbns, Bitinka and OKEx. Achain has a market cap of $5.88 million and $389,568.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $251.85 or 0.02813448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00199934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00134266 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain launched on June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 955,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Huobi, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Koinex, Coinnest, Sistemkoin, OKEx, CoinEgg, Bitbns, Bitinka, Indodax and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.