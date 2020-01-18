Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $367,000 Investment in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. TEGNA makes up approximately 1.3% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,444,000 after purchasing an additional 97,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,630,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,848,000 after purchasing an additional 841,666 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 14.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,710,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,872,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,959,000 after purchasing an additional 249,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard General L.P. bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter valued at $134,378,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $18.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $551.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 16.15%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGNA. Benchmark upped their price target on TEGNA to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

