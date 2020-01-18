Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,548,451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,035 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 11,714,665 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,725,000 after acquiring an additional 514,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,312,447 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,653,000 after acquiring an additional 150,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,787,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,972,234 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,395 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOG shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

NASDAQ:XOG opened at $1.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.68 million, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $196.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

