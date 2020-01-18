Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Takes $304,000 Position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 317.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 150,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after buying an additional 114,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 149,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 30,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. HollyFrontier Corp has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HollyFrontier news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $370,794.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,909 shares of company stock worth $2,844,988 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HFC. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

