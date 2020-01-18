Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Takes $304,000 Position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 317.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 150,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after buying an additional 114,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 149,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 30,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. HollyFrontier Corp has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $58.88.
In other HollyFrontier news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $370,794.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,909 shares of company stock worth $2,844,988 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on HFC. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.47.
HollyFrontier Profile
HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.
