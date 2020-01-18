ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACM Research from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACM Research from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ACM Research from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.49 million, a P/E ratio of 65.62 and a beta of -0.43.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. ACM Research had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ACM Research by 106.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ACM Research by 436.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter worth approximately $787,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter worth approximately $825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.