Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus reissued a focus list rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.96.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,563,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,833,660. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.17. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

