ADAMANT Messenger Hits Market Capitalization of $749,893.00 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded up 0% against the US dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $749,893.00 and $1.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043040 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADAMANT Messenger is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 103,488,314 coins and its circulating supply is 83,346,303 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im . ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

