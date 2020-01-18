Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s share price traded down 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.35 and last traded at $27.37, 1,178,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 961,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.32.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $597,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,062 shares of company stock worth $6,490,986 over the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,562,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 119,573 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 792,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after buying an additional 200,872 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,723,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 22,630 shares during the period. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

