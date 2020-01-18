Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.47 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 7.34%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Shares of NYSE AJRD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.13. 856,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,421. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.41. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 17.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,052,000 after buying an additional 1,289,760 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at $20,676,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at $16,546,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at $16,192,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.8% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 984,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,724,000 after buying an additional 294,906 shares during the period.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

