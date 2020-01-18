Aeron (ARN) Reaches Market Cap of $2.72 Million

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 18th. One Aeron token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001489 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Radar Relay, Mercatox and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Aeron has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $5.02 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeron alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.45 or 0.02809440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00197946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030912 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00131102 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron was first traded on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, HitBTC, IDEX, IDAX, Tidex, Radar Relay, Coinrail, Binance, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Kucoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.