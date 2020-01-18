Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) shot up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19, 1,882,960 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 3,800,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Aevi Genomic Medicine alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

In other Aevi Genomic Medicine news, CEO Michael F. Cola acquired 2,049,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $266,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,267,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,821.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sol J. Barer sold 4,098,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.13, for a total transaction of $532,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aevi Genomic Medicine stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.93% of Aevi Genomic Medicine worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aevi Genomic Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNMX)

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Aevi Genomic Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aevi Genomic Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.