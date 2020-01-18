Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AFN. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$62.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$63.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$58.33.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Shares of TSE AFN traded down C$2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$44.51. 145,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$45.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.07 million and a P/E ratio of 148.86. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$37.84 and a one year high of C$63.11.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$260.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$255.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 3.1500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 802.68%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.