Agrocoin Market Cap Hits $5.49 Million (AGRO)

Agrocoin (CURRENCY:AGRO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 18th. One Agrocoin token can now be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, Agrocoin has traded 54.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Agrocoin has a total market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $397,144.00 worth of Agrocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00036226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $501.79 or 0.05660134 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00026522 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00034816 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00127915 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Agrocoin Token Profile

Agrocoin is a token. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2019. Agrocoin’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,944,271 tokens. Agrocoin’s official website is bitagro.io . Agrocoin’s official Twitter account is @BitagroI . The official message board for Agrocoin is medium.com/@agrocoin.org

Agrocoin Token Trading

Agrocoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Agrocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

