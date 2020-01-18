Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,496 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIMT. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 336.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average of $25.01. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIMT shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Aimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

In other news, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $330,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

