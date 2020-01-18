Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.0690

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Aion token can currently be bought for about $0.0690 or 0.00000772 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Kyber Network, RightBTC and Koinex. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $25.02 million and approximately $5.81 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.66 or 0.02804300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00200881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00030551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00134617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Aion

Aion’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 362,749,958 tokens. Aion’s official website is aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, IDEX, RightBTC, BitForex, Liqui, Kucoin, Bilaxy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, Binance, Kyber Network, Koinex and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.