Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading 5.2% Higher

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) traded up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.04 and last traded at $19.89, 328,697 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 321,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Alector in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alector has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Alector had a negative return on equity of 58.27% and a negative net margin of 378.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alector Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $25,497.85. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $186,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,333.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,178 shares of company stock valued at $25,694,491 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Alector by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Alector by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. 50.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

