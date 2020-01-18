Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alimera Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.42). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alimera Sciences.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALIM shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Alimera Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $521,000.00. Also, Director John Snisarenko acquired 10,000 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 114,000 shares of company stock worth $595,270 over the last three months. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,128,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,414 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.59% of Alimera Sciences worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 103,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,718. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

