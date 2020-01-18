AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading Up 3.7% This Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $186,981.00 and $703.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

