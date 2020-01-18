Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average of $50.92. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

